 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DISH, AT&T Collaborate For Network Services
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISHinked a long-term strategic Network Services Agreement (NSA) with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), making AT&T the primary network services partner for DISH mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) customers. 
  • DISH will provide current and future customers of its retail wireless brands, including Boost Mobile, Ting Mobile, and Republic Wireless, access to coverage and connectivity on AT&T's wireless network, in addition to the new DISH 5G network. 
  • The agreement accelerates DISH's expansion of retail wireless distribution to rural markets where DISH provides satellite TV services. AT&T is also providing transport and roaming services to support DISH's 5G network. 
  • The partnership will help companies better compete in the retail wireless market and quickly respond to changes in customers' evolving connectivity needs, DISH COO John Swieringa said. 
  • The agreement provides enhanced coverage and service for DISH's Boost, Ting, and Republic customers, giving them access to the best connectivity on the market today via voice, messaging, data, and nationwide roaming on AT&T's vast network and DISH's 5G network. 
  • Price action: DISH shares traded lower by 0.05% at $39.43, and T shares traded lower by 0.67% at $28.15 in the premarket session on the last check Monday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH + T)

DIRECTV Entertainment To Raise $3.1M Via Senior Debt Offering For Debt Financing
'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Stomps 'Black Widow' At Weekend US Box Office
5 Best LeBron James Acting Roles Before 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Understanding AT&T's Unusual Options Activity
AT&T Churn Rate For Net Premium Video Subscribers Falls In Q2
Analyzing DISH Network's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com