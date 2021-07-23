How NBA Champion, MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Helped Boost Chick-fil-A Marketing

Fresh off a NBA Finals victory, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated by taking both his trophies (NBA Finals and NBA Finals MVP) to the drive-thru of Chick-fil-A.

What Happened: A video that went viral online shows Antetokounmpo interacting with fans and placing an order at Chick-fil-A.

Antetokounmpo ordered “exactly 50 chicken minis” referencing the 50 points he scored in game six and asking for chicken nuggets. The Bucks star also ordered a large drink with no ice made with half Sprite and half lemonade.

Fans cheered for Antetokounmpo as he passed and he encouraged them to chant “Bucks in six.” One lucky fan was also given permission to reach in the car and touch the trophies.

Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and five assists in the six NBA Finals games, leading to being awarded the MVP trophy.

Antetokounmpo became only the fifth player to post a stat line of 50 or more points, 10 or more rebounds and 5 or more blocks in an NBA game regular season or playoffs since blocks became a stat in the NBA 1973-1974 season.

Related Link: How Much Money The Phoenix Suns And Milwaukee Bucks Are Worth

Why It’s Important: The video had over 36.3 million views online, generating over $295,000 in brand value for Chick-fil-A, according to MVP Index.

Companies like McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) have launched custom meals of famous people of their favorite items A call on Twitter suggests that Chick-fil-A could offer a “Giannis meal” with 50 chicken nuggets and the half Sprite/Lemonade drink.

“Brilliant idea. Giannis gave them millions of dollars of free marketing,” Action Network’s Darren Rovell said.

Antetokounmpo suggested free Chick-fil-A for life after seeing the value he gave the brand.

Can I now have @ChickfilA for life?!! https://t.co/Q870cNt9NR — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 22, 2021

Photo credit: Erik Drost, Wikimedia