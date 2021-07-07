 Skip to main content

BofA Upgrades SAP To Buy From Underperform, New Price Target Implies 25% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 10:12am   Comments
  • BofA analyst Frederic Boulan double upgraded SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to Buy from Underperform. He gave a EUR 150 price target.
  • The price target signifies a 24.7% upside to current levels.
  • The momentum for SAP's cloud business is likely to accelerate, which will help change the perception of a stock that has lagged European tech peers, Boulan's research note stated.
  • The firm's survey of clients showed "high loyalty" to SAP and indicated a willingness to shift to its cloud products, Boulan added.
  • Price action: SAP shares traded higher by 3.53% at $146.71 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for SAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Jun 2021CIBCMaintainsOutperformer
Feb 2021CIBCUpgradesNeutralOutperformer

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Media

