BofA Upgrades SAP To Buy From Underperform, New Price Target Implies 25% Upside
- BofA analyst Frederic Boulan double upgraded SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to Buy from Underperform. He gave a EUR 150 price target.
- The price target signifies a 24.7% upside to current levels.
- The momentum for SAP's cloud business is likely to accelerate, which will help change the perception of a stock that has lagged European tech peers, Boulan's research note stated.
- The firm's survey of clients showed "high loyalty" to SAP and indicated a willingness to shift to its cloud products, Boulan added.
- Price action: SAP shares traded higher by 3.53% at $146.71 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for SAP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|CIBC
|Maintains
|Outperformer
|Feb 2021
|CIBC
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperformer
View More Analyst Ratings for SAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Media