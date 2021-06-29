 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zoom To Acquire MT Solutions Company Kites GmbH For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Zoom To Acquire MT Solutions Company Kites GmbH For Undisclosed Sum
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZMinked an agreement to acquire Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions - Kites GmbH (Kites), a start-up for developing real-time Machine Translation (MT) solutions.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Kites will help Zoom improve meeting productivity and efficiency by providing multi-language translation capabilities for Zoom users driving its MT competencies.
  • Kites co-founder Dr. Sebastian Stüker and the rest of the Kites team will remain based in Karlsruhe, Germany.
  • Zoom is exploring opening an R&D center in Germany in the future.
  • Kites co-founder Dr. Alex Waibel will become a Zoom Research Fellow and advise on Zoom's MT research and development.
  • Zoom held $4.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price action: ZM shares traded lower by 0.11% at $388.43 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
EXCLUSIVE: Doximity CFO Anna Bryson Talks Digital Health Care Platform, Physician-First Mission On 'Power Hour'
Microsoft Going Even Higher Prior To Windows 11 Unveiling
Expert Ratings For Zoom Video Communications
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom, Nvidia Or DoorDash?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com