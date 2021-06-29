 Skip to main content

Why Morgan Stanley Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company doubled its quarterly dividend and increased its buyback to $12 billion. 

Morgan Stanley announced it will raise its quarterly common stock dividend from 35 cents per share to 70 cents per share. The $12-billion repurchase authorization is set to take place over the next 12 months. 

“The Board of Directors has approved a 100 percent increase in our dividend and an increase of our share repurchase program to $12 billion. Morgan Stanley has accumulated significant excess capital over the past several years and now has one of the largest capital buffers in the industry," James Gorman, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, said in a statement. 

Other Bank Dividend Increases: JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) raised its quarterly dividend from 90 cents per share to $1 per share.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) raised its quarterly dividend from $1.25 per share to $2 per share.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) raised its quarterly dividend from 18 cents per share to 21 cents per share.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) raised its quarterly dividend from 10 cents per share to 20 cents per share.

Price Action: Morgan Stanley has traded as high as $94.27 and as low as $45.86 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 3.44% in premarket trading at $90.72.

Photo: courtesy of Morgan Stanley.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: James Gorman why it's movingNews Dividends Buybacks Best of Benzinga

