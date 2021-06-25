 Skip to main content

Why Torchlight And Metamaterial Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ: TRCH) and Metamaterial Inc (OTC: MMATF) are trading higher Friday morning as investors anticipate the special stock dividend payment today.

What Happened: On June 21, the two companies announced an agreement to extend the date by which Torchlight and Metamaterial must close their business combination transaction to June 30. 

The extension was put in place to provide time for the record and payment dates of the special stock dividend to occur. It was announced that the payment date for the special stock dividend would be June 25.

See Also: Jim Cramer Says Torchlight Energy A 'Meme Stock' That's Better After Raising Money

Price Action: Torchlight has traded as high as $10.88 and as low as 21 cents over a 52-week period.

Metamaterial has traded as high as $14.98 and as low as 19 cents over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, Torchlight was up 8.11% at $5.13. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Dividends Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

