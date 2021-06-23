fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.21
341.15
+ 0.93%
DIA
+ 0.69
338.09
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 2.27
418.59
+ 0.54%
TLT
+ 0.35
142.94
+ 0.24%
GLD
-0.70
167.65
-0.42%

Jim Cramer Says Torchlight Energy A 'Meme Stock' That's Better After Raising Money

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 23, 2021 1:23 am
CNBC host Jim Cramer said Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) is a “meme stock” that is better because it has raised money.

What Happened: Cramer noted on CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round” Tuesday that Torchlight Energy had huge volume and it has raised money.

See also: Want to Buy Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Stock?

“I am actually a believer in meme stocks that have raised money because then they’re better,” the television personality said.

Why It Matters: Shares of Torchlight Energy tumbled more than 29% in Tuesday’s trading session after the oil and gas producer announced an amendment to its at-the-market offering deal with Roth Capital. The offering was raised from $100 million to $250 million.

Torchlight Energy is among the companies that are seeing high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum. The company’s shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.88 on Monday after it announced an agreement to extend the date to close its business combination with Metamaterial Inc. (OTC:MMATF) to June 30.

Price Action: Torchlight Energy shares closed 29.4% lower in Tuesday’s trading session at $7.00.

Read Next: Unusual Options Activity Insight: Torchlight Energy Res

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Small Cap Media Trading Ideas