 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Software Company Figma Raises $200M At $10B Valuation: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Software Company Figma Raises $200M At $10B Valuation: Bloomberg
  • Software design company, Figma Inc, has raised $200 million at a valuation of $10 billion, Bloomberg reports.
  • Figma, which allows customers to collaborate on software as they build it, noted a demand jump from the pandemic-induced remote work.
  • The company’s investors included Durable Capital Partners and Morgan Stanley through its Counterpoint Global group.
  • Dylan Field founded Figma spent several years in stealth before introducing browser-based software design tools. The tools helped software designers to work together in real-time, bypassing the process of saving and sending their work to collaborators using a collection of disparate apps.
  • Figma’s customer base expanded in recent years from Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ: MLHR), Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to also lightweight game, map and presentation builders, Sequoia Capital partner Andrew Reed noted.
  • Figma still faces stiff competition from Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE), InVisionApp Inc., and Balsamiq Studios.
  • The funding proceeds will help Figma to expand past its current two products and focus on its users. It was looking to acquire both strategic assets and talent.
  • The company will employ around 500 people by 2021 end.
  • An investment founder and analyst highlighted the company’s new product, FigJam, reflecting its broader prospects. FigJam functions as an online whiteboard allowing teams to chat and share emojis while brainstorming.
  • Related Link: Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFTrecently announced Whiteboard app updates to encourage corporate brainstorming.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + ABNB)

Understanding Airbnb's Unusual Options Activity
What 20 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Adobe
What 23 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Airbnb
Understanding Airbnb's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Airbnb
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Financing Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com