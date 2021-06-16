 Skip to main content

Could Tesla Commercials Be Coming? Musk Suggests Advertising Under Consideration
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 16, 2021 6:00pm   Comments
For years, Tesla has relied on word of mouth and its strong brand awareness as its main marketing plan of action. New comments from Elon Musk suggest the company could be considering commercials or some form of mainstream advertisements.

What Happened: A response on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Musk has prompted a discussion on whether the electric vehicle manufacturer will soon launch advertisements, according to Teslerati.

“Most people have no idea just how good the Tesla air purification system is,” Musk tweeted. The comment came in discussion of the car’s HVAC system.

“Maybe we should advertise informationally just so people know stuff like this exists.”

With a lack of information out on Tesla products and some disinformation, Tesla’s commercials or advertisements would likely feature facts and figures about Tesla. 

Related Link: Lucid Motors And Other Tesla EV Rivals Capitalize On Elon Musk SNL Appearance With Commercials (Video)

Why It’s Important: Musk has been against Tesla commercials, and the company has been limited in the amount of information it provides to the media, disbanding its PR department last year. 

While everyone knows Tesla as an electric vehicle manufacturer, specific advertisements centered on the company’s energy storage, solar panel business or push into HVAC could help show the company is more than a car company.

The field of companies in the electric vehicle market is growing and many large automotive companies are investing heavily in manufacturing and also marketing campaigns.

Several companies spent big bucks on Super Bowl commercials to highlight electric vehicles.

Companies like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Lucid Motors, which is merging with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), aired electric vehicle commercials during Musk’s appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

Disclosure: Author is long shares CCIV.

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: advertising electric vehicles Elon Musk energy storage EVs HVACNews Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

