Elon Musk Says New HVAC Firmware Coming 'Soon' In Tesla EVs And Will Be 'Quieter'

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said cabin noise for its mid-size sedan Model 3 is set to get even "quieter" soon.

What Happened: Musk tweeted in response to a video to say Tesla is working on new HVAC firmware - heating, ventilation and air conditioning - that will further lower the already quiet cabin noise.

“New HVAC firmware coming soon that will make it quieter,” Musk replied to a tweet showcasing the noise reduction capabilities of Model 3.

New HVAC firmware coming soon that will make it quieter — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 16, 2021

Why It Matters: Cabin noise and vibration play a key role in influencing a customer's perception and decision to buy a vehicle. Automakers usually use sound blankets to absorb the noise and vibrations from a vehicle’s air conditioning unit.

Musk had last year at the company's Battery Day event said he plans to make “super-efficient home HVAC with HEPA filters someday.”

"That’s a pet project that I’d love to get going on. I don’t know, maybe we’ll start working on that next year. Because I just think, man, you could really make a way better home HVAC system that’s really quiet and super efficient, super energy efficient, and also has a way better filter for particles," Musk replied to a question at the event.

The Tesla CEO reiterated similar sentiments in a tweet Tuesday, saying "Home hvac that is super energy efficient, quiet & purifies the air would be great." Musk added that the new HVAC firmware to be rolled out was made with the cars in mind but "can be scaled up for home use."

Maybe we should advertise informationally just so people know stuff like this exists — Elon Musk, the 2nd (@elonmusk) June 16, 2021

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.97% lower at $599.36 on Tuesday.

