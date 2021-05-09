 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lucid Motors And Other Tesla EV Rivals Capitalize On Elon Musk 'SNL' Appearance With Commercials (Video)
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 09, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Share:
Lucid Motors And Other Tesla EV Rivals Capitalize On Elon Musk 'SNL' Appearance With Commercials Video

The highly anticipated "Saturday Night Live" edition with Elon Musk as host featured comments about Dogecoin, SpaceX, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and references to The Boring Company.

People watching the show will be talking about the skits featuring Musk all week.

Viewers may also be talking about the commercials featuring some Tesla rivals that could have been trying to capitalize on fans of electric vehicles tuning into the episode.

What Happened: After the monologue from Musk, many viewers in the U.S. saw ads from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Lucid Motors, an electric vehicle startup going public in a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV).

The Ford ad featured the Mach-E Mustang. The ad from Lucid Motors featured the Lucid Air. Later on during the show, an ad from Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) showed its ID.4 electric vehicle.

Related Link: 9 Key Takeaways From The Lucid Motors SPAC Merger

Why It’s Important: The ad from Lucid Motors is interesting because there has been a bit of a battle recently between Musk and former Tesla employee Peter Rawlinson who know heads Lucid Motors. Musk has downplayed the role Rawlinson had at the company.

The ad featured the Lucid Air, the world’s first 500+ mile car.

“When it’s (the future) finally here, it might not be what you’d expect, it might just be better,” the ad says.

The Lucid Air has a retail price starting at $77,400, and the company is taking reservations, according to the ad. Previous reports say the high-end version of the electric vehicle is sold out. Lucid will begin delivering the Lucid Air in the second half of 2021. 

Airing the commercial during this edition of "SNL" may have cost more than usual given the fanfare surrounding Musk's hosting. But by airing the ad to Tesla fans and people interested in electric vehicles, the extra dollars and media attention could end up being worth it for Lucid Motors.

Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV closed at $19.28 on Friday.

Related Link: Could Elon Musk's SNL Hosting Cause A Bump In Tesla Or Dogecoin? 

Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV.

Photo courtesy of Lucid Motors.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCIV)

Lucid Names Former Waymo Executive As CFO In 'Pivotal Year'
Elon Musk Plays Down Lucid CEO's Role With Tesla, Says Rawlinson Was 'Never Chief Engineer'
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Churchill Capital Corp IV Shares Are Trading Higher Today
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why Churchill Capital Stock Could Be The Leader In A Return To The SPAC Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk ID.4 Lucid Air lucid motors Mustang Mach-EM&A News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com