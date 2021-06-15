Apple, Google's Privacy Updates Have Massively Impacted Advertising Strategies: CNBC
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's digital privacy initiatives have widely impacted advertisement strategies, CNBC reports.
- Advertising company Publicis Groupe SA's (OTC: PGPEF) (OTC: PUBGY) Maurice Levy acknowledged the importance of privacy, which forced the advertising companies to revisit their tactics.
- Apple started forcing its platform app developers to seek permission to collect unique identifiers used by advertisers to target mobile ads and measure their effectiveness.
- Apple also banned unauthorized third-party cookies, which helped advertisers track internet users and serve them with personalized ads on its Safari browser.
- Google also disclosed plans to ditch third-party cookies on Chrome and is searching for an alternative. Last week, Google agreed to Britain's competition regulator's say in its proposal to replace cookies.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) was the worst hit following Apple's privacy updates and focused on new business lines like online shopping.
- Publicis' $4.4 billion acquisition of data company Epsilon is estimated to shield the advertising company from Apple and Google's privacy change repercussions.
- Apple, Google, and other large tech firms are subject to growing global regulatory scrutiny over everything from their sheer size to their tax payment.
- The Group of Seven (G-7) wealthiest nations agreed to set a global minimum corporation tax of 15%. They also set up a new tax system linked to the places where the firms are doing business to prevent digital giants like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) from escaping taxes.
- Levy endorsed the G-7 move as the tax slab was reasonable for companies with hundreds of billions and trillion market caps.
