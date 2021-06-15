 Skip to main content

Apple, Google's Privacy Updates Have Massively Impacted Advertising Strategies: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 1:34pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's digital privacy initiatives have widely impacted advertisement strategies, CNBC reports.
  • Advertising company Publicis Groupe SA's (OTC: PGPEF) (OTC: PUBGY) Maurice Levy acknowledged the importance of privacy, which forced the advertising companies to revisit their tactics.
  • Apple started forcing its platform app developers to seek permission to collect unique identifiers used by advertisers to target mobile ads and measure their effectiveness.
  • Apple also banned unauthorized third-party cookies, which helped advertisers track internet users and serve them with personalized ads on its Safari browser.
  • Google also disclosed plans to ditch third-party cookies on Chrome and is searching for an alternative. Last week, Google agreed to Britain's competition regulator's say in its proposal to replace cookies.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) was the worst hit following Apple's privacy updates and focused on new business lines like online shopping.
  • Publicis' $4.4 billion acquisition of data company Epsilon is estimated to shield the advertising company from Apple and Google's privacy change repercussions.
  • Apple, Google, and other large tech firms are subject to growing global regulatory scrutiny over everything from their sheer size to their tax payment.
  • The Group of Seven (G-7) wealthiest nations agreed to set a global minimum corporation tax of 15%. They also set up a new tax system linked to the places where the firms are doing business to prevent digital giants like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) from escaping taxes.
  • Levy endorsed the G-7 move as the tax slab was reasonable for companies with hundreds of billions and trillion market caps.   
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.50% at $129.85 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs CNBCNews Tech Media

