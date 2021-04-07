Apple To Impose New App Privacy Notifications Soon: Reuters
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) could impose a new privacy notification rule timed with its iOS 14.5 operating system launch, that could allegedly hamper the sales of that digital advertising firms like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Reuters reports.
- The one-time notices will seek users’ permission before activity tracking third-party apps and websites.
- Digital advertising industry experts have warned against the new rule citing user permission decline.
- Apple had delayed the rule previously while some developers are displaying the notice voluntarily.
- The iPhone maker will provide developers with alternative advertising tools before the change. One tool will enable advertisers to observe the number of app installations after the ad campaign without revealing user information. Another tool called private-click management will help advertisers gauge user ad clicks but without disclosing user data.
- Although the tools are meant for software developers, Apple has included them in a consumer privacy guide.
- Earlier, Facebook had planned to allow pop-up notifications to help Apple iPhone users retain access to its apps.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.81% at $127.23 on the last check Wednesday. FB shares traded higher by 1.50% at $310.84.
