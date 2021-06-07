Jeff Bezos Will Travel To Space On Blue Origin Flight

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk might talk about sending Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) to the moon, but Jeff Bezos is set to become the first billionaire executive to actually fly in a spaceflight.

What Happened: The founder and CEO of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be part of the groundbreaking passenger flight of his space company Blue Origin.

Bezos announced on his Instagram page that his younger brother Mark – a senior vice president of communications, marketing, and events for the nonprofit Robin Hood Foundation – will be joining him in the historic flight.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Bezos said on his Instagram page. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #GradatimFerociter.”

The hashtag in the Instagram quote is Latin for “step by step, ferociously” and also serves as Blue Origin’s corporate motto.

What's Next: The Bezos brothers will be joined on the flight by the winner of an auction for one of the vacant seats on the flight. The auction’s high bid is currently $2.8 million, according to CNBC, with the bidding scheduled to close June 12.

Blue Origin hasn't announced if additional passengers will be part of the journey. The craft has the capacity for six travelers.

The flight will be part of the New Shepard space tourism program operated by Blue Origin, which will journey to the edge of space – journeys beyond the stars are not part of this program. New Shepard has conducted a dozen test flights without passengers.

(Photo by Daniel Oberhaus / Flickr Creative Commons.)