Callaway Golf Set To Enter S&P Midcap 400 Index

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 7:53am   Comments
  • Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELYis set to replace GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) in the S&P MidCap 400.
  • The S&P MidCap 400 index comprises 400 companies with midrange market capitalization, between $200 million and $5 billion.
  • Callaway's addition comes after the British-Dutch company online food ordering company, Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (OTC: TKAYF), agreed to acquire GrubHub.
  • Callaway's market cap stands at $5.35 billion as of Thursday's close.
  • Price Action: ELY shares are trading lower by 4.28% at $33.75 in premarket trading on last check Friday.

