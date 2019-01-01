QQQ
Jun 11, 2021, 7:53AM

Analyst Ratings

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (MDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (ARCA: MDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR MidCap Trust Series I's (MDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR MidCap Trust Series I.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (MDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR MidCap Trust Series I

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (MDY)?

A

The stock price for SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (ARCA: MDY) is $459.04 last updated Today at 3:32:26 PM.

Q

Does SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (MDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (ARCA:MDY) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (MDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR MidCap Trust Series I.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (MDY) operate in?

A

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.