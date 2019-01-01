Just Eat Takeaway operates an online marketplace that connects restaurants with users in Europe and North America. The company operates mainly as an order-only marketplace, although it also offers last-mile delivery services. The company is the result of the merger of Just Eat Plc and Takeaway.com NV in early 2020. The company had close to 60 million active users on its platform generating revenue of about EUR 2 billion and a gross merchandise value of EUR 13 billion. Excluding the U.S. after its recent acquisition of Grubhub, the company's largest geographical presence by revenue is in the U.K., Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands.