QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
42.9 - 112.08
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
212.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 11:40AM
Just Eat Takeaway operates an online marketplace that connects restaurants with users in Europe and North America. The company operates mainly as an order-only marketplace, although it also offers last-mile delivery services. The company is the result of the merger of Just Eat Plc and Takeaway.com NV in early 2020. The company had close to 60 million active users on its platform generating revenue of about EUR 2 billion and a gross merchandise value of EUR 13 billion. Excluding the U.S. after its recent acquisition of Grubhub, the company's largest geographical presence by revenue is in the U.K., Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK: TKAYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Just Eat Takeaway.com's (TKAYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Q

What is the target price for Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Just Eat Takeaway.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYF)?

A

The stock price for Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK: TKAYF) is $44.55 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:09:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Q

When is Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) reporting earnings?

A

Just Eat Takeaway.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYF) operate in?

A

Just Eat Takeaway.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.