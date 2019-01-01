QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 7:53AM

Analyst Ratings

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (ARCA: IVOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF's (IVOO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (ARCA: IVOO) is $172.285 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (ARCA:IVOO) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) operate in?

A

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.