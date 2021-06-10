 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ContextLogic, Cleveland-Cliffs, Clover Strike Gains Pre-Market As GameStop, AMC Drop Lower On SEC Probe Warning

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 4:54am   Comments
Share:
ContextLogic, Cleveland-Cliffs, Clover Strike Gains Pre-Market As GameStop, AMC Drop Lower On SEC Probe Warning

Shares of so-called stonks, or stocks popular with retail investors, are seeing mixed trading activity in the early pre-market session on Thursday.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) has emerged as the most popular stock on WallStreetBets. Its shares are up 3.3% in early pre-market hours on Thursday as retail traders see the e-commerce platform company as the target of a potential short squeeze. The company’s shares closed 8.9% lower on Wednesday at $10.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares are up about 0.6% in the pre-market hours after closing 14.6% higher on Wednesday at $23.22 on higher iron ore prices and as the steelmaker held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a direct reduction plant in Toledo, Ohio on Wednesday.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) is down 2.7% in the pre-market hours after closing almost 8.5% higher on Wednesday at $16.90. The electric vehicle maker is seeing high interest from retail investors as it has a high percentage of shares outstanding held short.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are down 6.6% in pre-market activity. The movie theatre chain’s shares closed almost 10.4% lower on Wednesday at $493.34 after GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating trading activity in the company’s securities as well as “the securities of other companies.”

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 1.5% in the pre-market hours. The shares closed almost 6% higher on Wednesday at $21.43 after the marijuana company on Tuesday announced the launch of a new medical brand, Symbios, as well as a new line of topical treatments under its Aphria brand.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are down 7.8% in the pre-market hours after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter but also revealed the SEC probe. The shares closed about 0.9% higher at $302.56 on Wednesday.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV)  shares are trading higher by 9.2% in the pre-market hours. The medicare insurance technology company’s shares closed 23.6% lower at $16.92. S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said Tuesday he estimates Clover’s short percent of float at 43.5%, making it one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares are down 1.9% in the pre-market activity. The renewable natural gas company’s shares surged 31.5% higher to close at $13.02 on Wednesday.

Read Next: WallStreetBets Has A New Trading Strategy To Target Stocks Beyond AMC, GameStop, Clover Health, Says Cramer

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLF + WISH)

ContextLogic Emerges As Top-Most WallStreetBets Interest By Far, Cleveland-Cliffs Stands Second As Clover, GameStop, AMC Lag
Cleveland-Cliffs May Be Ready To See A Reversal In The Coming Weeks
Why Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Unusual Options Activity Insight: ContextLogic
Traders Are Focused On This Critical Level For ContextLogic Stock
Why Clover Health And ContextLogic Are Surging Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Meme Stocks Reddit Short Squeeze stonksNews Pre-Market Outlook Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com