Workhorse Group Stock Flies As Retail Traders Try To Squeeze Shorts

byTyler Bundy
June 3, 2021 12:28 pm
Workhorse Group Stock Flies As Retail Traders Try To Squeeze Shorts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares gapped higher Thursday after retail traders flooded into the stock trying to take advantage of the high short interest. The short float percentage in the stock is showing to be above 42%.

Workhorse Group was up 26.6% at $14.58 at last check. Below is a technical look at the stock.

wkhsdaily6-3-21.png

Workhorse Group Daily Chart Analysis:

  • Shares have been falling the past few months in a downward channel that may also be called a falling wedge.
  • The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green), but below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support, while the 200-day moving average is a place where the stock may find resistance.

Key Levels To Watch:

  • Workhorse Group shares gapped higher Thursday, potentially breaking out of the falling wedge pattern.
  • The falling wedge pattern is considered a bullish reversal pattern that happens when the price is condensed and squeezed to a point while trading in a downwards trend.
  • A break above pattern resistance could let the stock move higher, while a break below pattern support may hint that the stock may see a lower push.

What’s Next?

Bullish technical traders would like to see consolidation for a time before the stock may see another move. Bulls want to see the stock hold the gains it made as it consolidates.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall to the area inside of the wedge. If the pattern support were to break, the stock could see a further downward push.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Here's Why QuantumScape And Workhorse Are Moving

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) and Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading lower by 6.8% and 0.11%, respectively, Wednesday in sympathy with the broader market amid continued weakness in EV stocks as investors w read more

Tesla, Qualcomm Plummet, Lead QQQ Sharply Lower Monday

The Nasdaq and companies in the broader technology sector were trading lower Monday amid profit-taking and overall weakness in the sector. Here’s how the major U.S. indices fared on the day: read more

Where Will Workhorse Stock Go Following Q1 Earnings?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock fell Monday in the wake of the company's first-quarter earnings report.  Workhorse Group reported revenue that was less than half of what was expected by the Street  read more

Workhorse Group Stock Rallies: Technical Levels To Watch

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares were gaining ground Friday, up 13.22% at $13.19 at last check.  read more