If You Invested $1,000 When Jim Farley Became Ford CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

In October 2020, Ford welcomed its 11th chief executive officer in its 117-year history and the stock has performed well since the CEO switch.

What Happened: On Oct. 1, Jim Farley took over as CEO for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

On his first day with the company, Farley outlined his plan to turnaround the company with a focus on high-growth initiatives and the company’s strongest franchise brands.

Farley called to “produce compelling, uniquely Ford electric vehicles at scale, and stand-up new AV-enabled businesses.”

The plan included focusing on topline growth, adjusted EBIT margins and adjusted FCF. Among the first moves made by Farley were creating new regional business units and making several management changes.

Ford laid out a plan to invest $11.5 billion into efforts for electric vehicles, including launching electric versions of its popular Ford Transit, F-Series, Lincoln and Mustang brands.

Return Since October: Farley’s first day with Ford was Oct. 1, a day where Ford shares traded between $6.71 and $6.77 before closing at $6.75.

If you invested $1,000 on Oct. 1, you could have acquired 149 shares of Ford.

That same $1,000 stake in Ford would be worth $2,302.05 based on a share price of $15.45. This represents a return of 130% since Oct. 1.

Ford shares have traded between $5.74 and $16.45 over the past 52 weeks. Shares of Ford were down 27% year-to-date in 2020 when Farley took the helm.

There were high expectations for Ford when Farley took the helm with a focus on electric vehicles.

More pressure could be put on Ford with the early share price returns the stock has seen.

Shares of Ford lost 40% of their value under previous CEO Jim Hackett.

