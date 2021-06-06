A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week.

TaskUs, Inc (NASDAQ:TASK) becomes publicly listed starting on June 11, 2021 at 02:37 AM. The company has a price range set between $22.0 and $24.0 with a 180-day lockup period. TaskUs, Inc will be offering 13,200,000 shares at a per-share value of $23.0.

1STDIBS.COM, INC (NASDAQ:DIBS) becomes publicly listed starting on June 10, 2021 at 02:36 AM. The company has a price range set between $18.0 and $21.0 with a 180-day lockup period. 1STDIBS.COM, INC will be offering 5,750,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.5.

ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP (NYSE:ZETA) will be trading publicly starting on June 10, 2021 at 10:12 AM. The company's price band is set between $10.0 and $12.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP will be offering 22,727,000 shares at a per-share value of $11.0.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) will be trading publicly starting on June 10, 2021 at 02:43 AM. The company's price band is set between $15.0 and $17.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. LifeStance Health Group, Inc will be offering 40,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.0.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) will be trading publicly starting on June 10, 2021 at 09:15 AM. The company's price band is set between $125.0 and $140.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. monday.com Ltd. will be offering 3,700,000 shares at a per-share value of $132.5.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) becomes publicly listed starting on June 9, 2021 at 02:52 AM. The company has a price range set between $20.0 and $24.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Marqeta, Inc. will be offering 45,455,000 shares at a per-share value of $22.0.

Breaking Down IPOs

Initial public offerings, or IPOs, are the transitional processes of private companies deciding to go public and offer shares to investors on exchanges. IPOs typically offer companies the ability to build capital by distributing shares across the market. A company interested in becoming publicly tradeable must first meet SEC requirements and work with investment banks through audits to determine pricing, offering date, and other important data points before the offering.

Companies and investment banks will work to establish a price range that the stock is expected to sell between. This is known as an offering range. Once a company goes public, its stock comes with an opening price. The insider lock-up period is usually a set number of days after an IPO where company insiders, or employees with a 10% or higher stake in their company, cannot sell shares.