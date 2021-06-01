 Skip to main content

Verizon Hands Out Free iPhones, Android Phones to Win 5G Customers: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is offering free Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Android phones to the 5G unlimited subscribers, joining the likes of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) to reverse recent subscriber losses, Bloomberg reports.
  • New Verizon premium 5G unlimited plan subscribers can qualify for up to $1,000 in credit for an iPhone or $1,100 for the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) Samsung Galaxy S21. Current customers are eligible for $700 for an iPhone or $800 for an Android model on a higher-end unlimited plan upgrade.
  • Verizon lost 178,000 phone customers in Q1. Interestingly, AT&T and T-Mobile added 595,000 and 773,000 mobile-phone subscribers, respectively, in Q1.
  • The initiative will reduce congestion in the 4G and 3G networks as more users move to 5G.
  • T-Mobile has grown its 5G prospects via the Sprint acquisition. AT&T spun off its WarnerMedia division and will use a portion of the $43 billion cash from the deal on its 5G ambitions.
  • 5G pioneer Verizon’s network speed was restricted by its impermeable millimeter waves and limited presence.
  • AT&T and Verizon both correct unlimited connection speeds after certain data caps or if the network is congested, unlike T-Mobile.
  • Price action: VZ shares traded lower by 0.21% at $56.38 on the last check Tuesday.

