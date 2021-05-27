 Skip to main content

EU Privacy Watchdog Initiates Probe Against Amazon, Microsoft's Cloud Service To EU Institutions: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
  • The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has launched two investigations into Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud computing services to the E.U. institutions over concerns regarding Europeans’ data transfer to the U.S., Reuters reports.
  • One of the inquiries will focus on the European Commission’s use of Microsoft Office 365.
  • Amazon, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) unit Google and Microsoft’s global data storage dominance fueled concerns in Europe over U.S.’s surveillance risk.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBhas 45 days to respond to an investigation that may lead to a ban on its transatlantic data transfers based on a High Court order. The dispute was partly triggered by the E.U.’s Court of Justice’s abolition of the E.U.’s trans-Atlantic transfer tool over citizens’ data safety concerns.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.36% at $3,253, and MSFT shares traded lower by 0.30% at $250.72 on the last check Thursday.

