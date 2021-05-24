 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Gets 45 Days Respond Time on EU-US Data Transfer Order: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Gets 45 Days Respond Time on EU-US Data Transfer Order: Reuters
  • The Irish Data Protection Commission has offered a month and a half time to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to respond to an investigation that may lead to a ban on its transatlantic data transfers based on a High Court order, Reuters reports.
  • Facebook had challenged both the probe and the provisional order justifying the company’s reliance on user data processing for targeting online ads.
  • The dispute was partly triggered by abolishing the EU-approved trans-Atlantic transfer tool over citizens’ data safety concerns.
  • The decision could lead to the suspension of the transfer of E.U. users’ personal information to Facebook’s U.S. servers.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 2.77% at $325 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 21
Snap to Acquire British AR Company For Over $500M: The Verge
Chinese Internet Watchdog Allege Improper User Data Collection By ByteDance, Kuaishou, Baidu, Microsoft: Reuters
Strong Deere Earnings, Buy-The-Dip Optimism Leading Late-Week Market Comeback
Snapchat Confirms AR Glasses Launch, To Let Users Tip Creators: All You Need To Know
India's Tech Watchdog Presses for WhatsApp's Privacy Policy Withdrawal: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com