Cinedigm Collaborates With Struum Streaming Service
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
  • Cinedigm Corp’s (NASDAQ: CIDM) four most popular digital channels will launch on Struum, a Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) executives created streaming service.
  • Struum is backed by a multi-million-dollar investment from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner through his Tornante Company.
  • Cinedigm’s channels include Dove Channel, Docurama, CONtv, and SoReal.
  • Cinedigm seeks to introduce its library of premium content to a new audience through the partnership.
  • An early preview of Struum is available via the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS App Store, web, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Chromecast. A full rollout across more platforms, including AppleTV, Android TV, Android, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Fire TV, and Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), is expected this summer.
  • Price action: CIDM shares traded higher by 4.65% at $1.35 on the last check Tuesday.

