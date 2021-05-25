Russia Penalizes Google RUB 6M For Non-Compliance On Deleting Illegal Content
- A Russian court has penalized Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google 6 million roubles ($81,810) for failing to delete content deemed as illegal by Moscow, Reuters reports based on TASS news agency.
- The Russian communication watchdog also threatened to slow down Google’s traffic following failure to delete illegal content.
- Earlier this year, Russia slowed down Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) internet speed for failing to remove content deemed illegal by the country after repeated warnings. Russia partially paused the retaliatory slowdown recently following the removal of content by Twitter. The government issued similar warnings to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube.
- Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.20% at $2,411.43 on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: Briefs RussiaNews Tech Media