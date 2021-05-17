 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Russia Partially Pauses Disciplinary Twitter Slowdown, Issues Similar Warning To Facebook, YouTube: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 3:40pm   Comments
Share:
Russia Partially Pauses Disciplinary Twitter Slowdown, Issues Similar Warning To Facebook, YouTube: Reuters
  • Russia has partly paused a retaliatory slowdown of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) after the social media company complied with the country's regulations and deleted the content deemed illegal by Moscow, Reuters reports.
  • Russia has also issued a warning about similar penalties for non-compliance by other U.S. internet platforms, including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube.
  • State communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor had slowed down the Twitter speed since March for non-compliance of deleting inappropriate content. The watchdog also talked about the possibility of a permanent ban.
  • Twitter started taking action in late April, albeit with a delay.
  • Roskomnadzor no longer planned to block the service. However, the slowdown will continue on mobile devices.
  • Since March, Twitter had removed 91% of banned content with only 563 of the blocked items accessible, down from almost 6,000 in total.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded higher by 1.56% at $52.54 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Elon Musk Sets Twitter Ablaze As He Engages In War Of Words With Bitcoin Advocates
Twitter May Be Gearing Up To Launch Twitter Blue Subscription Module At $2.99 Per Month
5 Worst Celebrity Spokespersons Of All Time
10 Highest Paid Athletes And How They Made Their Money
Tesla Has Had A Major Bull In Cathie Wood's Ark. Now The Two Are At Odds Over Elon Musk's Bitcoin Stance
Is Twitter Preparing To Take On YouTube And Twitch?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com