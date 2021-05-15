 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preakness Preview: How to Watch It, How To Bet On It And More

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2021 8:43am   Comments
Share:
Preakness Preview: How to Watch It, How To Bet On It And More

Medina Spirit, fresh off a controversial win at the Kentucky derby, will try and win the second leg of the Triple Crown Saturday afternoon. The Preakness will take place late Saturday afternoon at its home of the Pimlico Racetrack in Baltimore, Maryland.

How To Watch

Fans can tune in to coverage at Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC channel for the race starting at 5 p.m. EST. Post time for the race is set for 6:47 p.m. EST.

NBC Sports Network will have coverage of the races before the Preakness as well.

How To Bet On The Race

Gambling on horse racing operates under a different set of laws and regulations. Check with your state's rules. Michigan is one state where gambling on horse racing is legal.

The TVG app and website is an easy place to bet on the race.

Odds Preview

There are 10 horses participating in the Preakness. Here were each horse’s odds as of Friday evening:

  • Ram (30-1)
  • Keepmeinmind (15-1)
  • Medina Spirit (9-5) *Favorite
  • Crowded Trade (10-1)
  • Midnight Bourbon (5-1)
  • Rombauer (12-1)
  • France Go de Ina (20-1)
  • Unbridled Honor (15-1)
  • Risk Taking (15-1)
  • Concert Tour (5-2)

Picks

Those with a heavy risk appetite can take a risk with Risk Taker at 15-1. My picks however, are on longshot Keepmeinmind (15-1) and Midnight Bourbon (5-1).

I may also include Concert Tour (5-2) in some trifecta plays.

Disclaimer: Benzinga is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

Photo by Keith Luke on Unsplash.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com