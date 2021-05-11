 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Pay Introduces International Money Transfer With Wise, Western Union: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 3:58pm   Comments
Share:
Google Pay Introduces International Money Transfer With Wise, Western Union: Reuters
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google rolled out international money transfer partnerships with payments firms Wise and The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) for the users to tap the pandemic-induced boom in online payments, Reuters reports.
  • Google Pay users in the U.S. will be able to transfer money to the app customers in India and Singapore. It plans to expand to the 80 and 200 countries available via Wise and Western Union, respectively, by 2021.
  • Google Pay introduced paid promotions to the service. It also opened a waitlist for bank accounts to be launched with several lenders.
  • Ant Group, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) also offer mobile wallets to tap the growing market for services ranging from cross border payments to credit.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 1.34% at $2,310.22 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Big Tech Join Intel To Seek Congressional Funding For Chip Production
3 Growth Stocks Dan Flax Says Are Positioned For Long-Term Success
Cannabis Industry Salary Report: Increased Demand For Top Talent As Salaries Continue To Surge
Entering Final 'Run into Earnings' Wave...
Tech Downturn Advances, With Apple, Tesla Coming Under Early Pressure
Amid Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Hype, Internet Computer (ICP) Launches With Aim To Decentralize The Web
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com