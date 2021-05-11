Google Pay Introduces International Money Transfer With Wise, Western Union: Reuters
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google rolled out international money transfer partnerships with payments firms Wise and The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) for the users to tap the pandemic-induced boom in online payments, Reuters reports.
- Google Pay users in the U.S. will be able to transfer money to the app customers in India and Singapore. It plans to expand to the 80 and 200 countries available via Wise and Western Union, respectively, by 2021.
- Google Pay introduced paid promotions to the service. It also opened a waitlist for bank accounts to be launched with several lenders.
- Ant Group, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) also offer mobile wallets to tap the growing market for services ranging from cross border payments to credit.
- Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 1.34% at $2,310.22 on the last check Tuesday.
