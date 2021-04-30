 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Lower To Close The Week
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
Intel And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Lower To Close The Week

U.S. indices were trading lower Friday despite recent strong earnings from large U.S. companies. Weakness appears related to profit-taking following April’s marked strength in stocks.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.48% at $338.94.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) also finished lower by 0.66% at $337.99.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed lower by 0.66% at $417.30.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

There were few leaders for the Dow Jones, but among them were in biotech and pharmaceuticals: Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).

Meanwhile, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) were among the biggest losers for the Dow Jones.

Chevron shares were trading lower after the company reported inline first-quarter EPS results.

Elsewhere On The Street

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO) CEO William Li believes EV brands that gain market share by “constantly lowering” prices will only hurt their own brand image, cnEVpost reported Thursday… Read More

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) reported a sharp increase in revenue as its CEO announced that the firm expects to buy more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but could also sell some in the future… Read More

It looks like Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) will continue to consolidate in the near term. Securities tend to make rapid and large moves higher after they break resistance levels… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA)

Facebook And Qualcomm Lead The QQQ Higher Thursday
Boeing, Microsoft Fall In Another Mixed Day Of Trading For The Market
UPS Soars, Tesla Falls In A Mixed Day Of Trading For The Market
AMD And Amazon Gain As The QQQ Soared Today. Here's Why.
Apple Leads The Market Rebound. Here's Why.
Tesla Hit As The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com