fbpx
QQQ
-1.60
341.82
-0.47%
DIA
-1.99
342.59
-0.58%
SPY
-2.60
422.60
-0.62%
TLT
+ 0.31
138.02
+ 0.22%
GLD
-0.71
166.95
-0.42%

After Breaking Out, Ethereum Consolidates

byMark Putrino
April 30, 2021 12:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
After Breaking Out, Ethereum Consolidates

It looks like Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) will continue to consolidate in the near term.

Securities tend to make rapid and large moves higher after they break resistance levels. At these levels, there are large groups of sellers. If the level "breaks," it means these sellers have finished.

With this large amount of supply off the market, buyers will need to pay higher prices. This is what causes rallies.

See Also: Here's Why JPMorgan Believes Ethereum Will Continue Growing Faster Than Bitcoin

It happened when ETH broke the resistance at $2,500. Within two days of doing so, ETH was up by about 10%.

Because it made such a big move in such a short period of time, the buyers have decided to step back. They want to see if ETH will move lower so they can buy it at a better price. This is why the price hasn’t moved much Thursday or Friday.

Holders of Ethereum need to watch this. It if consolidates for too long, it could get targeted by short-sellers. They could knock it right back down to $2,500.

eth_3.png

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

10 Questions for Brad Yasar, CEO of EQIFI

Following the ongoing growth and success of decentralized finance, newcomers need to make an impact on the industry. Since launching in April, EQIFI has successfully garnered attention. Unlike other projects and protocols, this project is in partnership with a fully licensed and regulated digital bank.  read more

MicroStrategy Reports Up To 52% Increase In Revenue, Says Might Sell Bitcoin In The Future

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) reported a sharp increase in revenue as its CEO announced that the firm expects to buy more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but could also sell some in the future. read more

The Risks & Rewards of Growth Hacking & Clout Chasing with BitClout

The innovative and irregular path to growth for the latest social media platform on blockchain and nearly 15,000 celebs who unwittingly play a role.  read more

Ripple (XRP) Will Go Public After Lawsuit, Says Company's Largest Shareholder

Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), the San Francisco-based payments company behind the XRP cryptocurrency, plans to go public, according to its largest outside shareholder SBI Holdings Inc (TYO:8473). read more