The All-Electric Pickup Is Almost Here

The US loves pickup trucks. Last year, 5 of the 10 bestselling vehicles were pickups, with the 3 top-selling pickups accounted for 13% of vehicles sold. For 39 straight years, Ford Motors (NYSE: F) enjoyed the demand for its F-150, America's bestselling vehicle. 20% of total US auto sales in 2020 were — you guessed it — pickups. This year, we're in for the world's first electric pickup.

Ford has said its electric F-150 will enter production in Q1 of 2022. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) already received hundreds of thousands of preorders for Cybertruck, and Rivian's R1T pickup will reach its first customers in June, probably being the first automaker to bring the electric pickup to life – to the market, that is. Last week, Toyota Motor Company (NYSE: TM) last week confirmed it's bringing an electric powertrain to its pickup lineup. General Motors (NYSE: GM)-owned GMC is releasing a 1k-horsepower Hummer EV pickup truck this fall.

Solar Energy To Power The EV World As Worksport Plans To Expand Its Manufacturing Capacity.

The upcoming Atlis XT electric pickup and Hercules Alpha pickup will be powered by revolutionary solar technology by Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) who just released news of its major strategic investment. This innovative truck tonneau cover company is in the final stages of negotiations for the leasing of their brand-new manufacturing facility that will provide the necessary infrastructure to support the company's growth while mass-producing its TerraVis tonneau cover systems which will be fully assembled in Canada, along with its TerraVis COR mobile battery system with which it will tap further into the consumer market. This factory will not only support Worksport's forthcoming rapid operational acceleration and ensure scalability in its manufacturing process but will also aid in preventing unnecessary spend during these times, protecting the company's bottom line.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Filed Five Patents To Protect Its Upcoming Electric Pickup.

On April 28th, the start-up mobility technology company developing the electric XT pickup as well as the batteries and motors that this tech advanced truck will run on has filed five new provisional patents to protect its proprietary EV charging technology that is key for its high capacity, high output, fast-charging work truck that. To date, AMV has submitted 25 patent protection applications, including battery cell, thermal management and charging technology, along with various vehicle systems. With test vehicles on the road by the end of this year, sales of this truck, which is pitched as more advanced than its future rivals, are expected to begin next year.

Hercules Electric Vehicles Plans To Raise $20 Million To Develop Its Electric Pickup.

At the beginning of April, Hercules Electric Vehicles announced that it is opening a $20 million Series managed by a boutique investment bank, CMD Global Partners, to support the development of its Hercules Alpha as well as add team members. The "rugged luxury" electric pickup is scheduled for market launch in late 2022.

According to the Wall Street Journal, electric trucks will play a big part in the global adoption of EVs as their impressive features are attracting drivers who might not otherwise opt for an electric anything.

