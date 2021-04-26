Roku Threatens To Blackout YouTube TV Over Anticompetitive Dispute: Bloomberg
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has started intimating customers about losing access to Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube TV app, signifying the latest deadlock between the companies, Bloomberg reports.
- Roku has alleged Google’s biased and exploitative manipulation of its search results affecting data usage and cost, leading to the proposed changes.
- YouTube TV served as an online substitute for cable for a monthly $64.99. Roku’s contract with YouTube TV is set to expire in the coming days. However, the freely available YouTube app service remains intact.
- Roku has faced multiple disagreements with streaming services over the past year. AT&T Inc’s (NYSE: T) HBO Max inked a deal with Roku in December after a long standoff. Comcast Corp’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal agreed to stream Peacock on Roku after a month-long argument over advertising sale sharing.
- Price action: ROKU shares traded higher by 0.04% at $356.93 on the last check Monday.
