Thinking About Buying Stock In Nio, Facebook, Futu Or Ocugen?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock In Nio, Facebook, Futu Or Ocugen?

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher by 1.75% at $41.80 Monday morning after CLSA analyst Soobin Park has initiated coverage of the Chinese electric carmaker with a Buy rating and 12-month price target of $50.

Park expects Nio’s brand value, game-changing battery-swap model and growing battery services revenue to drive its top-line sales growth and become profitable in 2023 … Read More

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher by around 0.4% at $302.30 after Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating on Facebook with a price target lifted from $330 to $371.

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares are trading higher by 0.8% at $145 after BofA Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $195 per share.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher by 16% at $11.19 after the White House announced it would immediately make available specific raw materials needed by India to make COVID-19 vaccines. 

Ocugen’s partner will charge twice as much as its main Indian rival AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

