Facebook To Modify News Feed Based On User Feedback: Reuters
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is working to arrange user News Feed based on user’s direct feedback reflecting their preference, Reuters reports.
- Facebook’s News Feed includes posts from friends and businesses. It is the first thing that users log in via a mobile app or the website.
- Mark Zuckerberg-led company ran global tests for more specific user feedback regarding their preference, Facebook said in a blog post.
- Facebook will also focus on the posts with multiple angry reactions and seek user opinions regarding content that is not preferred.
- Users have asked for more control over their feed, lesser political and more encouraging content, based on Facebook’s former disclosure.
- Last month Facebook launched new feed control features to tackle inappropriate content.
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.19% at $302.05 on the last check Thursday.
