What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Top News
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares led the decliners within the S&P 500 after the company reported first-quarter results Tuesday night, which included lower-than-expected subscriber growth.
- Bank Of Canada held the overnight interest rate at 0.25%.
- U.S. EIA crude oil inventories increased from negative 5.88M in the prior period to negative 2.97M for the week ending April 16.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures up 0.53% to near 4,148.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.52% to near 6,895.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 2.03% to near 28,508.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.57%.
Commodities
- Crude oil down 1.09% to near $61.99/barrel.
- Gold up 0.96% to near $1,794/oz.
- Silver up 2.32% to near $26.47/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) up 1.32% over the last 24 hours to near $56,187.
