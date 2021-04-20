What Is Expected From Apple's Spring Event Today?
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) could showcase the annual update to high-end iPads, among other new products, and a paid subscription option within its podcast app at the Tuesday spring event, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The event will be live-streamed from the company's campus in Cupertino, California, as per Gadgets 360. The event is anticipated to reveal next-generation iPad, iMac, Apple TV, and AirTags. The company might divulge regarding its much-criticized iOS 14.5 updates. Additionally, Apple might showcase its AirPods touted as the AirPods 3.
- The pandemic induced remote working and learning led to a record year for the iPads in six years.
- The latest iPad Pro offerings will be complemented by a relatively faster processor, a mini-LED screen, and discretionary 5G cellular connectivity. Apple started offering the faster 5G technology in its newest iPhones last fall.
- iPad sales rose 41% in the Dec. quarter to $8.4 billion. Apple's Mac computers, watches, and wireless headphones also reported a pandemic-induced sales jump.
- New iterations of the iPhone and other devices Apple led to $100 billion in quarterly sales for the first time.
- The iPads were estimated to post a better number as of Sep. 2021 despite an estimated decline in the second half, based on FactSet analysts.
- Wedbush Securities projected room for more growth following just a 40% of iPad user up-gradation in 2020, based on the analyst.
- Apple could also roll out paid subscription options for podcasts, enabling users to directly compensate hosts, underscoring CEO Tim Cook's sticky, digital service ecosystem strategy, further fueling the anticompetitive charges leveled at Apple.
- Apple's services division revenue for the Dec. quarter rose 25% $16 billion.
- The European Union had launched a formal probe into Apple after Spotify Technology SA's (NYSE: SPOT) alleged App Store anticompetitive practices. Apple refuted the charges.
- Spotify has for years alleged Apple's anticompetitive strategies for the promotion of its streaming service. In 2005, Apple added the podcast to iTunes.
- Spotify's podcast focus drove subscriber additions further complemented by talent like Joe Rogan. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) forayed into the market with the Wondery acquisition.
- Apple's podcast listening market share could decline from 34% in 2019 to 23.8% in 2021, based on eMarketer.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.08% at $134.94 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
