Apple's 'Spring Loaded' Event Is Tuesday: Analysts Expect iPad Refreshes, AirTags, AirPods 3 And More

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is hosting a virtual event dubbed "Spring Loaded" at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here's what analysts are expecting.

Wedbush's iPad Predictions: The main focus of the event will be refreshes for the iPad Pro, iPad mini and the low-cost iPad, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note.

Cupertino is expected to make significant changes to its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, including its powerful updated A14X chip, the analyst said.

The higher end 12.9-inch model will have a mini LED display, he said.

The LED display will be a game changer around color performance, dimming capabilities and high contrast capabilities for the consumer, Ives said.

"We expect modest price increases on the iPad Pro models with consistent pricing on the iPad mini and next version of the low-cost iPad.""

BofA On A Needed Boost For iPad Lineup: BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan is bracing for the launch of new iPad Pros.

The event is timely, as iPad revenues are facing tough comps in the second half of fiscal year 2021, the analyst said.

Seconding Ives, BofA's Mohan said a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini LED display and a new 11-inch iPad Pro, both with faster A14x chips, Thunderbolt and 5G support, are in the offing.

The analyst also sees the possibility of an iPad Mini with an 8.4-inch display and a new 10-inch, low-cost iPad.

AirTags, AirPods 3 And Other Possible Surprises: Wesbush's Ives said Apple might spring in a few surprises, including some new colors for the new iMac, a new Apple Pencil and Apple's AirTags. Apple could drop some hints around AirPods 3, which are most likely to be launched separately and virtually in early summer, the analyst said.

BofA's Mohan also said AirTags could finally be launched.

AirTags are circular disks with Bluetooth and/or ultra-wideband radio chips that can allow users to locate items using Apple's "Find My" app, he added.

Apple may release iOS 14.5, an Apple TV upgrade, Augmented Reality features and Mac-related upgrades, Mohan said.

The Apple Ratings:Wedbush analyst Ives has an Outperform rating and $175 price target for Apple shares.

BofA maintains a Neutral rating and $155 price target.

AAPL Price Action: At last check, Apple shares were rising 0.12% to $134.32.

