 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EV Maker Polestar — Said To Be In SPAC Talks For US Listing — Raises $550M

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 4:13am   Comments
Share:
EV Maker Polestar — Said To Be In SPAC Talks For US Listing — Raises $550M

Polestar, the premium Swedish electric car company owned by Volvo Cars Group and China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (OTC: GELYF) said on Thursday it has raised $550 million from a group of long-term financial investors and is in talks with global investors to raise more funds.

What Happened: Polestar said it has raised funds from a range of external investors that include  China’s Chongqing Chengxing Equity Investment Fund Partnership, Zibo Financial Holding, and Zibo Hightech Industrial Investment among a range of other investors.

Polestar, which was launched in 2017, has a manufacturing facility in China and launched two vehicles, the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2.

Polestar said it will use the funding to quicken its product development and technological capabilities for future cars. It said the funding comes at a time automakers around the world are ramping up electric vehicle rollout plans and rapid advancement of electric vehicle technology.

Why It Matters: The Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Geely Group reportedly plans to list Polestar via a special purpose acquisition company in a transaction that would value the business at as much as $40 billion.

The announcement comes a day after Wall Street Journal reported Polestar is wrapping up a Series A fundraising round that will value the startup at $7 billion and it's aiming for a Series B fundraising that could boost its valuation to $20 billion by the end of June, before merging with a SPAC to go public.

Geely is playing catch-up. Rivals such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), BYD Co (OTC: BYDDF), and others have established themselves, while its electric brands have sold poorly in China. 

Locally, the company also faces intense competition from startups like Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), and XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), which have moved faster to capitalize on the growing EV market.

Price Action: Shares of Xpeng closed 7.4% lower at $32.89 on Wednesday, Nio 3.79% lower at $37.02, and Li Auto closed 3.30% lower at $21.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GELYF)

Is Chinese Giant Automaker Geely Joining Hip Rivals Nio, Xpeng, Li With US Listing?
Huawei Targets Over $1B On Self-Driving, EV Technologies R&D, Amid Claims Of Beating Tesla: Bloomberg
Why Analysts See More Upside To Baidu Stock Over The 200% Surge In Past Year
Apple Supplier Foxconn In Talks To Make Batteries, EV Parts With Vietnam's VinFast: Report
Tesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: Reuters
Apple Supplier Foxconn Is Exploring North American EV Manufacturing Sites
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Polestar SPAC Special Purpose Acquisition CompanyNews Penny Stocks Financing IPOs Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com