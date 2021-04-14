Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Palantir, Tesla, Nio, Ford Or GM?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Palantir, Tesla, Nio, Ford and GM.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) rallied 8.91% on Tuesday to close at $25.42. Shares traded higher potentially in anticipation of the company’s Double Click series of software demo events. The daily chart shows Palantir is trading in a channel. The stock looks to have broken above a head-and-shoulders pattern… Read More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares closed 8.6% higher on Tuesday. The Elon Musk-led company got caught in an updraft, which buoyed growth stocks on Monday. The automaker has received the thumbs up from analysts in recent days… Read More

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) has been a sought-after trade for retail investors, who are convinced the stock will overcome the current lackadaisical phase and resume its rally... Read More

Stocks in the automotive sector have turned hot as legacy automakers have begun a shift to electric and autonomous vehicles. A global chip shortage, however, has left some traders and investors wary of how vehicle makers will be impacted.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) have pulled back from recent highs and are hanging out near support lines. Both stocks could be digesting their new highs in a phase of consolidation before making a further push north… Read More