Here's Why Tesla, Moderna, Peloton And Zoom Are Moving
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher on continued strength following Monday’s Canaccord Genuity upgrade from Hold to Buy and price target update from $419 to $1,071.

Another notable upgrade came last week from Daniel Ives of Wedbush, who upgraded Tesla to Outperform from Neutral and upped the price target from $950 to $1,000. Ives has a long-term bull case target of $1,300 on Tesla. 

Shares of Tesla are trading higher by 5% at $737.15 Tuesday morning.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 7.76% at $150.22 after the U.S. calls for a pause on competitor Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine after blood clotting cases.

See also: How to Buy Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) Stock 

Shares of several stay-at-home stocks, including Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), are also trading higher after the FDA asked U.S. states to pause administration of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine following blood clots in six individuals.

