Here's Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, United Airlines, American Airlines Are Lower

Shares of several airline and cruise stocks, including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) are trading lower after the FDA asked U.S. states to pause administration of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine following blood clots in six individuals, which has caused reopening uncertainty.

Over 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S., and there have been reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.

These adverse events are rare, and the treatment for this specific type of clot is different from what is typically used for clots, the agencies said… Read More