 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, United Airlines, American Airlines Are Lower
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 9:17am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, United Airlines, American Airlines Are Lower

Shares of several airline and cruise stocks, including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) are trading lower after the FDA asked U.S. states to pause administration of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine following blood clots in six individuals, which has caused reopening uncertainty.

Over 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S., and there have been reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.

These adverse events are rare, and the treatment for this specific type of clot is different from what is typically used for clots, the agencies said… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCL + AAL)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
By Ship, Plane and Rocket: 3 Bullish Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In American Airlines, Carnival, Tesla Or GE?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Pinduoduo, Carnival, Nokia Or US Steel?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Travel Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com