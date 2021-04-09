 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber, Lyft Offer Vaccine Rides To Win Back Drivers, Customers: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:
Uber, Lyft Offer Vaccine Rides To Win Back Drivers, Customers: Reuters
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) invested millions of dollars in providing its drivers with access to COVID-19 vaccines and free or discounted rides to vaccination sites targeted at the low-income and Black communities lacking access to transportation and healthcare services, Reuters reports.
  • The ride-hailing business witnessed a vaccine-aided boost offset by the drivers’ delay, impacting their revenue growth.
  • Uber employees also started inquiring about drivers’ requirements to encourage them to return to business. The company is trying to address drivers’ safety and earnings through mask protocols, a vaccination partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), and $250 million in pay guarantees and incentives.
  • Lyft emailed drivers regarding vaccination eligibility in their states. The company mandated masks and offered pay incentives and promotions in select markets.
  • Uber’s 10 million free and discounted rides will cost between $50 million to $100 million per analyst estimates.
  • Lyft’s vaccine rides were paid in partnership with corporate sponsors, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM), Target Corp (NYSE: TGT), and private donations.
  • Cities or non-profits on behalf of residents or passengers can book the Uber and Lyft vaccine rides via access codes. Drivers receive the regular fare for the trips.
  • Uber and Lyft are not collecting passenger data for vaccine rides. The data is protected by health privacy laws.
  • Uber and Lyft have set up new health businesses aimed at non-emergency medical rides to cities and healthcare facilities. Many of the vaccination rides were provided by the health units. Closer ties with government agencies and healthcare providers could translate into meatier business opportunities.
  • Lyft’s rides to vaccine centers organized via the healthcare unit were provided by the clinics and facilities booking them but counted toward its vaccine access campaign goal.
  • Uber provided 20,000 free or discounted rides to New Orleans’ mass vaccination sites. The company was planning to offer 12,000 free round-trip rides mainly to the senior citizens of Jersey City.
  • Price action: UBER shares traded lower by 1.52% at $56.95 on the last check Friday. LYFT shares traded lower by 1.74% at $60.93.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER + LYFT)

What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lyft
Altimeter Growth Stock Is Trading Higher As Singapore's Grab Eyes Public Listing Via $35B SPAC Merger: FT
Why Novogratz Is Bullish On Facebook As A Crypto Play
Gary Vaynerchuk To Talk SPACs, Sports And NFTs On Benzinga's 'SPACs Attack'
Why This Spotify Analyst Says Streaming Stock Will Be A Winner In 2021
So What's Up With Peloton Stock And Uber Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Reuters ride hailingNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com