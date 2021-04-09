 Skip to main content

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Pinduoduo, Carnival, Nokia Or US Steel?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 8:15am   Comments

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Pinduoduo, Carnival, Nokia and United Steel.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. 

The Ark Innovation ETF purchased a total of 125,978 shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) during Thursday’s session.

Pinduoduo shares closed higher by 1.68% at $140.20 on Thursday.

Credit Suisse upgrades Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Neutral to Outperform and raises the price target from $18 to $40.

HMD Global Oy, an Espoo-Finland-based startup, announced six new Nokia-branded devices ranging from $89 to $415 on Thursday. HMD holds the license for the Nokia brand for phones and tablets, which is a registered trademark of the Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)… Read More

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) with a Neutral rating and announces a price target of $25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

