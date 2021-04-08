2021 Masters Tournament Betting Odds, Picks: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau Lead Tiger-Less Field

The 2021 Masters Tournament kicks off April 8 and will end on Sunday, April 11. The event was delayed to November in 2020 due to the COVID-19, marking the first time the tournament had ever finished outside of April.

The tournament will be shown on Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) ESPN and ViacomCBS Inc's (NASDAQ: VIAC) CBS. Viewers can also stream content from ESPN+ and Paramount+ throughout the tournament.

Betting Odds: The most popular betting option in golf is to bet the outright winner. This can be tough to do with a tournament like the 2021 Masters having 96 participants competing. The flip side is the odds are usually very good and payouts can be good.

Here are the favorites to win the 2021 Masters (odds from Oddsshark):

Dustin Johnson +900

Bryson DeChambeau +1100

Justin Thomas +1100

John Rahm +1200

Jordan Spieth +1200

BetMGM, a joint venture from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) reports that the most bet on outright winners are Spieth (12.3%), Thomas (10.8%), Johnson (8.5%), DeChambeau (6.9%) and Rahm (5.7%).

Past Winners: Some of the most popular bet on names will likely be golfers who have already won the Masters Tournament.

Dustin Johnson won last year and is seeking to be the fourth golfer to win consecutive Masters, joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods, who won in 2019, will not compete in this year’s Masters Tournament due to an injury sustained in a vehicle accident.

Some former winners you can bet on this year are:

Patrick Reed (2018): +3500

Sergio Garcia (2017): +6000

Danny Willett (2016: +25000

Jordan Spieth (2015): +1200

Bubba Watson (2014, 2012): +9000

Other Betting Options: Other ways to bet golf tournaments like the 2021 Masters are to bet on a Top 10 finish, head-to-head matchups and players to make/miss the cut after two days.

Prop bets like the nationality of the winner or will a hole in one happen are also available to bettors.

2021 Masters Picks: There are several ways to bet on the 2021 Masters. Bettors can look for value, former winners, golfers with strong finishes at Augusta National Golf Club or recent form.

Action Network points out that some of the top challengers of Spieth, Thomas and DeChambeau have all won events in the last month.

In 2020, I selected DeChambeau, Woods and Thomas as my three picks. Thomas finished fourth.

For the 2021 Masters, I will stick again with Justin Thomas. Over the last five Masters tournaments, Thomas has improved his finishing position each year. The results from Thomas are 39th, 22nd, 17th, 12th and 4th in the last five Masters.

Spieth looks to be in good form with a recent win at Valero. Action Network points out that when Spieth won the 2015 Masters, he finished in 2nd at Valero. Spieth has four top-five finishes in his last six starts.

Another value pick from Action Network is Matthew Fitzpatrick at +4000. In four starts for stroke play in 2021, Fitzpatrick has finished 11th or better in each tournament.

Watson could be a value pick here to finish in the top 10 with his past history at the course with two wins under his belt. Watson’s average finish is 30th, which isn’t great, but he has made the cut in five of his last six appearances at the Masters.