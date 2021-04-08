Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Apple, GE, Carnival Or Snap?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the latest news and updates for Apple, GE, Carnival and Snap Thursday morning.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is now letting third-party companies use its “Find My” tracking network — and the first products to utilize the service, which includes an e-bike, are already here, according to a company statement… Read More

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Digital announced that Lineas Aereas Suramericanas (LAS) Cargo, a cargo airline based in Bogota, Colombia, has completed an agreement with GE.

LAS Cargo has contracted for GE’s Electronic Flight Operation Quality Assurance (eFOQA) solution to provide, develop, and sustain their internal program in compliance with safety parameters under the local regulator in Colombia.

GE Digital Aviation Software’s eFOQA is a leading flight data monitoring solution serving airlines around the world. GE says in addition to helping aircraft operators maintain the highest levels of safety, eFOQA also helps them maximize efficiency and minimize their carbon footprint

As Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) looks to set sail in U.S. seas upon CDC clearance, the company reported Wednesday that the first quarter ended with a total of $11.5 billion of cash and short-term investments.

Carnival said the cash burn rate in the first quarter of 2021 was better than expected as the company has identified and implemented opportunities to optimize its monthly spend. Another highlight for Carnival was booking volumes for all future cruises during the first quarter of 2021 were approximately 90% higher than booking volumes during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) announced in Wednesday’s after-hours session the company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 22, at 5 p.m. ET.