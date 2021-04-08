fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.27
328.35
+ 0.99%
DIA
+ 0.34
334.04
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 1.77
404.80
+ 0.44%

3 Cruise Stocks Have Been In An Uptrend All Year And Might Be Ready To Break Out

byTyler Bundy
April 8, 2021 1:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Cruise Stocks Have Been In An Uptrend All Year And Might Be Ready To Break Out

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL), Norwegien Cruise Line Holdings. (NYSE:NCLH), and Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE:RCL) are three cruise line companies that have all seen uptrends throughout the year. The stocks are either breaking out of an ascending triangle or are looking to soon.

Below is a technical analysis on each chart.

ccldaily4-8-21.png

Carnival Daily Chart Analysis: The chart above shows the stock is forming into what technical traders may call an ascending triangle.

Higher lows are built up to a flat price level of $30 on the chart. This bullish continuation pattern could bring about more higher moves if the pattern is able to confirm.

See more: Is Now The Time To Buy Carnival?

For bulls to see the pattern confirm, they would like to see the stock break above the $30 level and consolidate for a time before a higher move.

Bears would like to see the stock stop forming higher lows before a stronger downwards move.

nclhdaily4-8-21.png

Norwegian Cruise Line Daily Chart Analysis: The chart above shows the stock is also forming into an ascending triangle pattern.

The flat resistance level on this stock comes near the $32.50 level. The stock has seen higher lows throughout the past year and is being squeezed into this resistance.

For bulls to see the pattern confirm, they would like to see the stock break above the $32.50 level and consolidate for a time before it sees a higher move.

Bears would like to see the stock stop forming higher lows before a stronger downwards move.

rcldaily4-8-21.png

Royal Caribbean Daily Chart Analysis: The chart above shows the stock may have already broken out of an ascending triangle and is looking to consolidate above this resistance.

The chart recently broke out of a resistance level of $80 and was able to fall back to this level and retest the area as support.

Bulls would like to see the stock maintain these levels, before the stock may have another bullish push.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock stop forming higher lows for a potential stronger bearish push.

Join us on SPACs Attack w/ Matt Higgins & Gary Vee

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Travel Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

5 Stocks That Could Make A Comeback In A Reopening Economy

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began and public health restrictions curtailed activities such as going out to eat or drink, traveling and entertainment, investor interest in those segments has waned.   Here are five stocks that have the potential to move when the economy opens back up: read more

Will Carnival, Royal Caribbean Or Norwegian Stock Grow The Most By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question related to cruise line stocks: Over the next year, which cruise line stock will have the largest percentage gain? read more

Will Carnival Stock Reach $30 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

2 Travel Stocks To Watch That Reached New Highs In 2020 (And No, They Aren't Airline Or Cruise Stocks)

While some may consider these consumer discretionaries as “epicenter stocks,” it’s safe to say that there’s a much more specific focus on travel stocks as a whole of late. read more