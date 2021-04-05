 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Is Going On With Plug Power Stock?
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2021 9:11pm   Comments
Share:
What Is Going On With Plug Power Stock?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares closed over 5% lower in the regular session Monday.

What Happened: The shares fell despite an announcement on the day that the company was partnering with Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) and Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) to become “cornerstone investors” in the formation of a “unique” new clean-hydrogen-only private infrastructure fund dubbed FiveT Hydrogen Fund.

The fund will be dedicated to delivering clean hydrogen infrastructure projects at scale, according to a Plug Power statement.

While Plug Power says it intends to commit EUR 160 million ($200 million), Chart Industries, a global equipment manufacturer for energy and industrial gas markets,  and Baker Huges, an energy technology company,  will pitch in EUR 50 million ($60 million) respectively.

The Fund will “exclusively finance projects” in the production, storage, and distribution of clean hydrogen, according to the statement.

FiveT, denominated in Euros, will be offered only to qualifying and verified investors and is aiming to raise EUR 1 billion ($1.18 billion) from both financial and industrial investors, as per Plug Power.

The initial investment only covers 26% of the fund’s stated fundraising goal.

Why It Matters: Last week, Plug Power’s shares jumped 10.6% higher after the hydrogen solutions company announced plans to build a green hydrogen production plant in cooperation with Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) and Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC). 

Price Action: Plug Power shares closed 5.16% lower at $33.44 on Monday and gained 0.18% in the after-hours session. 

Benzinga’s Take: The fact that FiveT will provide finance to projects or prospective customers raises a concern on the demand for clean hydrogen products and that could be a potential reason for investors to be less than enthusiastic about the announcement.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BEP + BEPC)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
Why Plug Power Shares Jumped 10.6% Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2021
Analyzing Brookfield Renewable's Ex-Dividend Date
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: clean energy FiveT Hydrogen Fund hydrogen fuel cellNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com