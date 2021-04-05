 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Invitae Shares Are Trading Higher On SoftBank's Potential $1.2B Debt Investment: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 6:59am   Comments
Share:
Invitae Shares Are Trading Higher On SoftBank's Potential $1.2B Debt Investment: WSJ
  • Japanese technology firm SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) is planning to infuse around $1.2 billion via convertible debt into genetic-testing provider Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA), the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The convertible debt investment will help Invitae to expand its platform utility. The notes have an initial conversion price of $43.18 per share, signifying a 20% premium to the company’s trailing 5-day average as of April 1.
  • Invitae’s shares have tripled in a year. The stock closed at $39.19 last Thursday, hitting a market valuation of $7.7 billion. 
  • SoftBank’s investments are aimed at biotech and life-science portfolio expansion. It has recently invested in multiple U.S. life-sciences company initial public offerings (IPOs). SoftBank’s public holdings included Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB), 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT), and AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL).
  • Price action: NVTA shares traded higher by 9.9% at $42 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBF + SFTBY)

Ark Funds, Illumina Invest In SomaLogic SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
Didi's Self-Driving Unit Aims Fund Raise At $6B Valuation Ahead Of IPO
SoftBank-Backed WeWork To Go Public Via SPAC Merger In $9B Deal
China's Ride Hailing Giant Didi Prioritizes $100B US IPO To Avoid Chinese Regulatory Scrutiny: Reuters
Delivery Startup GoPuff Raises $1.15B From SoftBank, Other Investors At $8.9B Valuation: TechCrunch
Telegram App Attracts $150M Abu Dhabi Fund Investment: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Wall Street JournalNews Health Care Offerings Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com